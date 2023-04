April 29, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Rotary Club of Chennai Kilpauk (RCCK) at its annual awards night felicitated Priya Rajan, the youngest woman Mayor of Chennai, with the ‘For the Sake of Honour’ award for contributing towards quality healthcare facilities within Chennai Corporation. The vocational excellence award was given to K. R. Palaniswamy of Apollo Hospital for outstanding care in gastroenterology. The young achiever award was given to Sai Samhitha Chamarthi for her international achievements in tennis.