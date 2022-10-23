Mayiladuthurai junction to get escalators

The escalators have been sanctioned following a request by Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan.

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 23, 2022 20:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned the installation of two escalators at Mayiladuthurai junction, following a request by Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In a letter to Mr. Murugan, Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that two escalators have been sanctioned for the railway station. Mr. Murugan wrote to Mr. Vaishnaw earlier this month, requesting for the escalators. He said the junction attracted a large number of passengers everyday, particularly visitors to temples in and around Mayiladuthurai, and elderly people found it difficult without the escalators.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app