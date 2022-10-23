Tamil Nadu

Mayiladuthurai junction to get escalators

The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned the installation of two escalators at Mayiladuthurai junction, following a request by Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan.

In a letter to Mr. Murugan, Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that two escalators have been sanctioned for the railway station. Mr. Murugan wrote to Mr. Vaishnaw earlier this month, requesting for the escalators. He said the junction attracted a large number of passengers everyday, particularly visitors to temples in and around Mayiladuthurai, and elderly people found it difficult without the escalators.


