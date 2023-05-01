ADVERTISEMENT

May Day | DMK has always stood for the welfare of the workforce, says T.N. Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin

May 01, 2023 03:00 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST - SALEM 

Addressing a gathering in Salem, the Minister said that the DMK, from 2006 to 2011, established 36 welfare boards for workers in unorganised sectors; 1.35 lakh workers were given welfare assistance to the tune of ₹247 crore over the past one year 

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin, hoisted the DMK-affiliated Labour Progressive Federation flag on May Day in Salem | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

T.N. Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin, said that the DMK has always stood for the welfare of labourers and no one could damage the relationship between the party and the workforce. 

As part of May Day celebrations, Mr. Udhayanidhi hoisted the DMK-affiliated Labour Progressive Federation flag near the New Bus Stand in Salem on Monday, and addressed a gathering there. 

Extending his greetings to workers, he said that May Day was first celebrated in the country on May 1, 1923 in then Madras (now Chennai), by M. Singaravelu, who founded the Labour and Kisan Party of Hindustan. “Like Tamil Nadu leads in many areas in the country now, the State, 100 years ago too, was guiding the country in May Day celebrations,” he said.  

Mr. Udhayanidhi said that the DMK respected workers and many labour welfare schemes were introduced by former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, including the establishment of a separate Labour Welfare Department in 1969 and declaring a holiday for workers, with wages, on May 1. He said that the DMK, from 2006 to 2011, established 36 welfare boards for workers in unorganised sectors. In the past one year, 1.35 lakh workers were given welfare assistance to the tune of ₹247 crore, he added. 

The Minister said that the recent Bill, amending the Factories Act, 1948, extending working hours for selected industries, was criticised by many sections. “To respect the workers, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced on Monday morning, the withdrawal of the Bill,” he said.

  

