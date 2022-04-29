Maximum temperature to soar in the next few days, says IMD

Vellore sizzles at 41.3 degrees Celsius, Chennai clocks 35.5 degrees Celsius

Vellore sizzles at 41.3 degrees Celsius, Chennai clocks 35.5 degrees Celsius

Temperature is expected to be two or three degree Celsius higher than the average for the month in a few places in the State till Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Searing heat has engulfed some parts of the State as the day temperature climbed up several notches above normal on Friday. The weather station in Vellore recorded the day’s maximum temperature of 41.3 degree Celsius in the State. Some of the other places that sizzled on Friday were Karur Paramathi (41 degree Celsius), Tiruchi (40.7 degree Celsius), Tiruttani (40.6 degree Celsius); Salem and Erode (nearly 40 degree Celsius) and Dharmapuri (39.2 degree Celsius).

Officials of the department said there might be a rise in maximum temperature as wind direction was likely to change to northerly winds.

In Chennai, the day temperature was close to normal at 35.5 degrees Celsius in Nungambakkam and 37.4 degrees Celsius in Meenambakkam. However, the high humidity level at 84% made way for sultry weather and a feel like 40 degrees Celsius in the city. Officials said there must be a sustained accumulated temperature for heatwave conditions.

Sporadic rain

There are chances of sporadic rainfall till May 3 due to the presence of a weak weather system and convective activity. On Saturday, one or two places in the districts along the Western Ghats and adjoining districts like Madurai and Karur and a few north interior parts had chances of light to moderate rainfall.

This year, southern and some central parts of the State had an edge over north Tamil Nadu in terms of summer showers. While places like Coimbatore, Thoothukudi and Tiruppur have experienced surplus rains, those districts in the northern region were waiting for their share of summer showers.

Many of them, like Chennai, have only one or two rainy days in March and April. But the city was yet to experience thunderstorms and Chennai district’s rainfall deficit remains at 99% since March 1. However, the State has so far received an overall rainfall of 8 cm, which is nearly 29% excess than its average for summer.

The Meteorological Department has forecast that the maximum temperature will be around 37 degree Celsius in Chennai till Monday.