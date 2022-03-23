Maximum punishment will be ensured for accused in Virudhunagar sexual assault case, says Stalin

It will be monitored as a model case, says the Chief Minister

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday told the Assembly that the Virudhunagar sexual assault case [in which a young woman was allegedly blackmailed and sexually exploited by eight persons including four school students] would be monitored as a “model case”, promising maximum punishment for the accused.

Replying to former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who raised the issue in the Assembly, the Chief Minister said he had directed the Director-General of Police to monitor it as a model case. “It will not be conducted like the Pollachi sexual assault case or the sexual assault case against a girl in Washermanpet. It will be conducted in a proper manner,” he said.

The speedy manner with which the government would award the punishment would be a model case not only for Tamil Nadu but also for the country. “It will also be a lesson to those who commit these types of crimes,” he said.

According to him, the case was registered after the complaint was received from the 22-year old woman and the culprits were arrested in 24 hours. “Four have been remanded in judicial custody and four boys are now in a juvenile home. Since the government is keen on a speedy trial, the case has been transferred to the CB-CID, and Ms. Mutharasi has been appointed as a special investigation officer,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the chargesheet would be filed in 60 days and the trial would be held in a special court.