Maxicab owners, drivers stage protest

Maxicab owners and drivers association members staged a virtual protest on Tuesday demanding COVID-19 relief amid a raft of other demands. The protesters gathered near the Rayakottai flyover here and posted protest messages on social media.

The district has over 650 maxi cab operators, who have been rendered jobless since mid-March, with the start of the lockdown. According to the maxicab operators, over 2,000 families were dependent on the business.

According to the protesters, over 75% of the vehicles were bought on loan, and pending EMI and penalties continued during the lockdown. The maxicab operators demanded suspension of road tax, action against financial institutions that had issued notices for payment of EMI, constitution of a welfare board for maxicab operators, and disaster relief through insurance agencies.