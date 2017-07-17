When Matthew Hayden visited Madurai

It was an exhilarating experience for school and college students here as Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden visited them on Monday.

Starting the day by attending an event at Sourashtra College, Hayden was greeted by rapturous applause by students. As brand ambassador of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), which commences on Saturday in Chennai, Hayden was happy to see the game reaching various districts like Madurai, Dindigul and Tirunelveli.

A part of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team in 2008-10, the former Aussie opener is eagerly looking forward to watching the team in action next year after a two-year ban. He also encouraged the students to follow their dreams alongside their education. Hayden wanted them to have a keen interest in sports as it builds character.

In the afternoon, Hayden visited the S.D.H. Jain Vidyalaya where enthusiasm of the students reached a crescendo. The former CSK player was thrilled to interact with the students outdoors. “I am really happy to meet all of you under the shade of the tree. I really missed this sort of ambience when I was growing up in school,” he said.

The students of the school were quick in their response to a quiz session much to the Aussie’s amazement. He showed his own style of ‘silambattam’ after seeing the students perform it. He left the school but not before giving an autographed bat to the students who excelled in their respective sports events.

The school and college students would not forget the day which was full of selfies with their hero. Hayden obliged everyone, as he did while playing the game. His patience won the students over, truly proving his class on and off the field.