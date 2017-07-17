Tamil Nadu

When Matthew Hayden visited Madurai

Different field: Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden trying ‘silambattam’ in his own style at S.D.H. Jain Vidyalaya in Madurai on Monday.

Different field: Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden trying ‘silambattam’ in his own style at S.D.H. Jain Vidyalaya in Madurai on Monday.   | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Students are enthralled to take selfies with their hero

It was an exhilarating experience for school and college students here as Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden visited them on Monday.

Starting the day by attending an event at Sourashtra College, Hayden was greeted by rapturous applause by students. As brand ambassador of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), which commences on Saturday in Chennai, Hayden was happy to see the game reaching various districts like Madurai, Dindigul and Tirunelveli.

A part of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team in 2008-10, the former Aussie opener is eagerly looking forward to watching the team in action next year after a two-year ban. He also encouraged the students to follow their dreams alongside their education. Hayden wanted them to have a keen interest in sports as it builds character.

In the afternoon, Hayden visited the S.D.H. Jain Vidyalaya where enthusiasm of the students reached a crescendo. The former CSK player was thrilled to interact with the students outdoors. “I am really happy to meet all of you under the shade of the tree. I really missed this sort of ambience when I was growing up in school,” he said.

The students of the school were quick in their response to a quiz session much to the Aussie’s amazement. He showed his own style of ‘silambattam’ after seeing the students perform it. He left the school but not before giving an autographed bat to the students who excelled in their respective sports events.

The school and college students would not forget the day which was full of selfies with their hero. Hayden obliged everyone, as he did while playing the game. His patience won the students over, truly proving his class on and off the field.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 11, 2020 2:41:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/matthew-hayden-shows-his-class-madurai/article19296911.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY