Mathiazhagan’s contribution to Dravidian movement and DMK immense, says Vaiko 

December 19, 2022 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - CHENNAI

MDMK general secretary Vaiko said on Sunday that the former Minister and one of the founding members of the DMK, K.A. Mathiazhagan, made an immense contribution to the Dravidian movement and the DMK.

Speaking after the release of the book, K.A. Mathiazhagan-life and thoughts, in Chennai, Mr. Vaiko referred to a protest at Annamalai University during which Mathiazhagan was brutally attacked and said the late leader literally shed blood for the movement.

He recalled a speech made by the late Chief Minister, M. Karunanidhi, during a memorial meeting organised for Mathiazhagan and said it was Mathiazhagan and Nanjil K. Manoharan who had played a crucial role in Karunanidhi becoming the Chief Minister in 1969.

Mr. Vaiko said Mathiazhagan was an all-round politician who excelled as a writer, speaker and administrator. Because of his administrative abilities, Mathiazhagan was made the Minister for Food in the first DMK government in 1967 to tackle rice shortage, a major problem then.

He even represented the country at a World Food Conference organised in Rome, Mr. Vaiko added.

Rajya Sabha Member Tiruchi Siva, of the DMK, stressed the need for drawing inspiration from leaders like Mathiazhagan to fight the “enemy forces” that seemed to be gaining in strength.

Advocate A. Arulmozhi, Dravida Iyakka Tamilar Peravai general secretary Suba. Veerapandian, film director S.P. Muthuraman and Mathiazhagan’s daughter Malarvizhi Udayakumar spoke.