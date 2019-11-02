Maternity leave norms relaxed for T.N. govt. staff

Women employees of the Tamil Nadu government will be eligible for maternity leave even if they joined service after delivery recently, thanks to the government relaxing certain rules.

So far, married women among government servants (appointed in a regular capacity and yet to become permanent pending probation) were allowed to avail only their earned leave for maternity purposes.

With the government’s decision, women employees who are in service at the time of issue of the Government Order by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms will be sanctioned 270 days maternity leave without deducting earned leave from their account.

As for those women who joined service after the delivery, the days between their day of delivery and the day they joined government service would be calculated for maternity leave.

Formula for calculation

For instance, if a woman was delivered her child on January 1 and joins the government service on January 10 the same year, the calculation on how many days’ maternity leave she will get will factor in this 10-day period. The exact details of calculation were not available on the GO.

An official explained that usually government servants would become permanent only after completing their regularisation and probation, which takes about two years since their joining service.

The State government’s recent decision followed representations from some of the newly-appointed government servants (non-permanent married women government servants appointed in a regular capacity), who joined the government service after delivery, seeking sanction of maternity leave.

As per the Rule 101(a) of the Tamil Nadu Fundamental Rules, maternity leave on full pay can be granted to permanent married women government servants (with less than two surviving children) not exceeding 270 days, which may spread over from the pre-confinement rest to post confinement recuperation.

As per the earlier rule, non-permanent married women government servants employed under the emergency provisions should have completed one year of continuous service including leave periods, if any, to become eligible for the grant of maternity leave.