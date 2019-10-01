Maternal Mortality Ratio has dropped sharply in 3 districts: Minister Vijayabaskar

The Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) has reduced considerably in Tiruchi, Chengalpattu and Pudukottai in the last two to three years, according to Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar.

As per a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Tamil Nadu government and the Singapore International Foundation and SingHealth, training of medical professionals to improve maternal health was taken up in the last few years.

A total of 536 professionals, including obstetricians, anaesthetists, paediatricians and staff nurses, were trained in the first phase of the project, officials said.

“As a result, there was a drastic reduction in MMR in Tiruchi and the rate of caesarean sections has also come down,” Mr. Vijayabaskar told reporters after holding a meeting with an eight-member delegation from Singapore on Monday.

Tamil Nadu’s Maternal Mortality Ratio stood at 60 per one lakh live births now, he added.