Maternal deaths at Madurai GRH: T.N. Medical Officers Association calls for accountability

October 04, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:56 pm IST - MADURAI

In the wake of maternal deaths reported at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai and allegations of fabrication of case sheets, the Tamil Nadu Medical Officers’ Association (TNMOA) has urged the Tamil Nadu government to put in place a system of accountability at the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association (TNGDA) continued its agitation on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, for the second consecutive day. Earlier, the association said that barring emergency cases and procedures, no elective surgeries would be performed. However, the president of the association, K. Senthil, said some elective surgeries were performed on Tuesday, taking into account the condition of the patients.

At a press meet on Monday, the association had alleged that false news was being spread about GRH, and said there was no fabrication of medical records.

The association demanded the suspension of City Health Officer (CHO) Vinothkumar for his “high-handed behaviour” at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology. It was alleged that a team, led by the CHO, had collected samples at the hospital in connection with a case of maternal death, which was suspected to have been caused by dengue.

The state secretary of TNMOA, M. Akilan, made a representation to Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi on the issue of maternal deaths at GRH. Mr. Akilan urged the State to issue a government order to the effect that the referring Primary Health Centre Medical Officer is recognised as a core member of the treating team at the Medical College Hospital. This was to ensure timely and unrestricted access to the health records of the patient for the referring doctor, he said.

According to him, the G.O. should have a standard operating procedure for engagement between PHC Medical Officers and doctors at Medical College Hospitals for the cases referred from the PHCs and the children referred by Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) teams.

Institutional measures should be put in place to ensure the free flow of communication and information between the PHCs and the medical college hospitals, and convergence in governance. There should be an integration, he said. He also urged the State government to refrain from any unjust action against the CHO, whose actions, he said, were aimed at ensuring accountability for maternal and child health, he said.

A high-level committee conducted an inquiry at GRH over the maternal deaths on Monday.