Master plan ready for Kapaleeswarar Temple

Parking lot, wedding hall and a hall for last rites will be built

Finding parking space near Kapaleeswarar temple in Mylapore is a nightmare for devotees. But this is set to change soon with the temple authorities planning to pull down old buildings adjacent to the temple and build a multi-level parking lot.

On ordinary days, before the COVID-19 pandemic, the temple used to get around 1,500 visitors on weekdays and 5,000 on weekends. Now, the numbers are higher on the weekends.

As part of a master plan, a wedding hall, a library, a nandhavanam (garden with flowering plants/trees to be used in the temple), prasadham stall and a ‘kaarya mandapam’, where rituals relating to last rites can be conducted, will be constructed.

“All this will come up within walking distance of the temple and there will be access from the temple to this space. At present, 68 houses are occupied, including by 38 retired staff of the temple.

Staff quarters

Those who have been paying rent would be provided alternative accommodation. A staff quarters will come up on this property,” said Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, who inspected the temple recently. The work is expected to commence in six months. “The construction will be done keeping in mind the aesthetics of the temple. We want to provide proper facilities to devotees who visit the temple, which is the wish of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin as well,” he said.

Kapaleeswarar temple is one of the few temples in the city where marriage certificates are issued. During pre-pandemic times, at least four weddings used to be held daily. Now, there are applications for seven to eight weddings a day. It has two mandapams — one a fully air-conditioned facility on Greames Road and another near Venkatesa Agraharam.

In the second phase, on 30 grounds of land near Venkatesa Agraharam, retrieved from a private school in the area, a play ground would be built. In the third phase, on land in front of the the MRTS Thirumayilai station, a small shopping complex and parking lot has been planned.

Mr. Sekarbabu said tenders would be called for experts to study the temple tank. “It got a clay base in 2004 but over the last few years, the tank’s capacity to retain water seems to have dwindled. We want to restore that now.”