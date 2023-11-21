Mass cleaning drive launched ahead of Maha Deepam in Tiruvannamalai

November 21, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

A mass cleaning drive has been launched at the 14-km-long Girivalam path near Arunachaleswar temple in Tiruvannamalai, ahead of the Maha Deepam festival on Sunday.

Minister for Public Works, Highways, and Minor Ports E.V. Velu, who was accompanied by Collector B. Murugesh, launched the drive near the Chengam Road junction along the route.

A total of 4,820 persons, including 3,225 sanitary workers, form part of the cleaning drive. The path around the temple has been divided into 15 segments for the mass cleaning work. At least 100 to 150 volunteers will be assigned for each segment. “Water pipelines are being laid in Devanathan village, which is around eight kms from the town, at a cost of ₹90 lakh, to supply water to public taps on the path in a bid to reduce bottle wastes during the festival,” said Mr. Murugesh.

Adequate water taps (211 spots), washrooms (836 spots), including 483 washrooms on Girivalam path alone and 1,258 street lights (698 lights on Girivalam path) have been set up for the festival. Around 40 ambulances, including bike ambulances and 82 health desks, have also been arranged.

As per estimates, more than 42 lakh devotees are expected to throng the temple on Maha Deepam day. This would include visitors from the neighbouring States of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. The district police have set up 54 police watchtowers and a centralised control room to monitor 623 CCTV cameras round the clock. Around 600 firefighters with 26 water tenders will be deployed to prevent any fire breakouts.

As part of the festival, deities will be taken out on processions in different chariots and mounts along the Mada Streets every day. The lighting of the Maha Deepam atop the 2,668-foot hillock near the temple will be the highlight of the festival. This will be followed by the three-day float festival (Theppa Thiruvizha).