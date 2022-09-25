Mass cleaning campaign held at all 1,293 government schools in Villupuram

The cleaning exercise will be a continuous process, covering all the government schools in the district

The Hindu Bureau VILLUPURAM
September 25, 2022 13:22 IST

Collector D. Mohan participating in a cleaning campaign at P.N. Thoppu Government Higher Secondary School in Villupuram on September 24, 2022 | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The district administration on Saturday organised a mass cleaning campaign in over 1,200 government schools in the district. The objective of the campaign was to ensure that classrooms in schools were clean and present a pleasant appearance to the students.

According to Collector D. Mohan, the cleaning exercise would be a continuous process and would cover all the 1,293 government schools in Villupuram district every month.

The district administration formed teams of stakeholders from the departments of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Education, and the local bodies to ensure that all schools, especially panchayat union schools in the respective blocks were cleaned and were equipped with necessary infrastructure including protected drinking water, he said.

Over 13,000 volunteers including self-help group members, teachers, rural development staff, panchayat presidents, and members of School Management committees were involved in the massive cleaning exercise.

Zonal level officers were also appointed at panchayat and block levels to monitor the campaign, the Collector added.

