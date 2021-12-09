A man, who allegedly murdered a 51-year-old as the latter refused to give him ₹100, was arrested on Wednesday. Police said Sivakumar and T. Boopathy, a mason, were consuming alcohol when an argument erupted between them.
Mason murders man in a drunken brawl over ₹100
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
December 09, 2021 00:36 IST
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
December 09, 2021 00:36 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Dec 9, 2021 12:36:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/mason-murders-man-in-a-drunken-brawl-over-100/article37905424.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story