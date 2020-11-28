Masks donated to RGGGH

CHENNAI

28 November 2020 01:24 IST

Marine Bio Company Limited, a South Korean firm, donated high-end protective masks to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) as part of its corporate social responsibility initiative.

E. Theranirajan, Dean, RGGGH, received the protective gear from the firm’s officials, who undertook the initiative with the support of the Korean Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA).

According to a press release, the Air Queen antibacterial nanofiber mask consists of three layers, three panels, and a fold that filters virus and bacteria efficiently.

Heo Yun-Young, CEO of Marine Bio Co. Ltd., South Korea, said the initiative was carried out to safeguard the health of medical personnel, who work tirelessly during the pandemic.