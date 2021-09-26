Masked men rob money from TASMAC shop

The men broke the surveillance camera at the shop and pulled out a knife before fleeing with the cash.

Two masked men robbed ₹51,000 from a TASMAC shop at Chekkanoorani on Saturday night.

The police said that the robbers brandished a knife and threatened the salesmen, P. Gnanasekar (42) and Parameswaran (48) with dire consequences and emptied the cash box and fled away from the scene.

The police said the TASMAC shop would usually remain secured with its door and grilled gate locked from the inside. However, the salesman had opened the gate to dispose of some waste boxes at around 7 p.m.

Two persons, who were waiting outside, suddenly barged into the shop at Sorrikkampatti Road. After breaking the cameras of the closed-circuit television camera, they pulled out a knife.

With no customer at the shop located in a secluded place, the robbers made the most of the situation and decamped with the cash.

They fled from the scene on a two-wheeler.

Chekkanoorani police are investigating.