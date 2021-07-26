Masked men rob family at knifepoint in Mailam in Villupuram district

VILLUPURAM:

26 July 2021 12:29 IST

Gold jewellery, silver articles and mobile phones are missing

Five masked men broke open into a house at Veliyanur near Mailam in the district and decamped with 49 sovereigns of gold jewellery and silver articles after tying up the family living in the house at knife-point in the early hours of July 26.

According to police, K. Venu, 63, a grocer was sleeping in the house with his wife Muthu Lakshmi, 60 and daughter Vijaya Kumari, 29.

Suddenly, Mr. Venu was woken up by a strange noise in the bedroom at around 2 a.m. He found five masked men who had entered the house after breaking open the back door.

The gang tied up the family and robbed 49 sovereigns of gold jewellery, 2,450 gms of silver articles and three mobile phones and fled the scene. Later, the family members managed to free themselves and called the police.

The Mailam police are investigating.