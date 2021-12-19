Masked men assault family, loot house

CHENNAI

19 December 2021 01:14 IST

4 injured in break-in near Arakkonam

Masked men attacked the residents of a house in a village near Arakkonam and took away 25 sovereigns of gold jewellery and cash in the early hours of Saturday.

Four persons, including three women, who were injured in the attack, have been admitted to hospital.

The police said masked men knocked on the door of the house on the outskirts of Kannigapuram. Pushkaran, son of the house owner Gopi, answered the knock on the door, assuming it to be their relative. On seeing the masked men carrying a knife and a gun, he tried to bolt the door. The suspects shot at Mr. Pushkaran with an airgun. His mother Sudha, 55, aunt Latha, 57, and grandmother Ranjithaammal woke up and shouted for help.

Mr. Pushkaran fell unconscious after the assailants hit him on the head. They took away jewellery, ₹60,000 in cash and three mobile phones. They sprayed chilli powder before fleeing the spot.

Ranipet Superintendent of Police Deepa Sathyan said, “Preliminary investigation suggested two persons were involved. Three teams have been constituted to trace the suspects...”