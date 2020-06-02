Tamil Nadu

Mask violation: Over ₹8 lakh collected as fine in Madurai

Maximum number of the defaulters were from town panchayats

The district administration in Madurai collected ₹8,10,650 as fines from citizens who were not wearing masks in public places as on June 1.

A total of 8,107 people were fined between ₹100 and ₹500. The maximum number of the defaulters were from town panchayats as 3,647 people had been fined till date, according to a statement from the district administration. The Madurai Corporation too saw a significant number as 2,416 people were penalised.

On June 1 alone, 446 people did not wear masks.

The rule for wearing masks was enforced on May 20 in Madurai district. Collector T. G. Vinay said those who stepped out of their houses must wear masks. Spitting too was an offence under the Disaster Management Act.

Assistant City Health Officer, Madurai Corporation, B. Vinothraja, said there was a strict enforcement of the mask rule, particularly in places where crowds gathered . “It is for the safety of the people that we wish to enforce this on children,” he said.

