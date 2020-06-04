Tamil Nadu

Mask vending machines to be set up in Tiruvallur district

The machines will help increase awareness about wearing masks, officials said

The machines will help increase awareness about wearing masks, officials said   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The machines will be installed at several spots, including at the Thirumazhisai market, which sees over 10,000 people arrive every day, officials said

In a move to facilitate easy availability of the masks made by self-help groups (SHGs) in Tiruvallur, the district administration is planning to install mask vending machines in important places in the district, including at Thirumazhisai market.

There is a proposal to install both automatic and semi-automatic machines. Each machine will have a minimum of 25 masks and maximum of 100. “The automatic machine will provide the mask if two ₹5 coins are dropped inside the machine. In the semi-automatic machine, a lever has to be turned after dropping the money,” said V. Jayakumar, project director, Tamil Nadu State Rural/Urban Livelihood Mission, Tiruvallur.

A total of 50 machines are to be set up across the district. One of the spots identified is the Thirumazhisai market. There over 200 shops in the market and every day more than 10,000 people arrive here to purchase vegetables.

“Our SHGs are running food stalls on the premises. We are planning to install machines there. Lorry drivers and vendors can purchase the masks. It will be of help to the SHGs too,” he said.

Apart from this, there are plans to install the vending machines in other parts of the district too. These machines are expected to help in creating awareness about wearing masks.

“Out of 11,000 SHGs in the district more than 1,000 are making around 15,000 masks every day. They have been selling them to local shops and pharmacies. They are made of good quality cotton,” added a senior official from the local administration.

