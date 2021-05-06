Tamil Nadu

Mask rule: over 7 lakh cases filed

Since April 8, as many as 7,43,555 cases have been booked by the Tamil Nadu police against people who failed to wear masks in public places.

According to statistics provided by the police, the north zone registered 1,43,059 cases and the central zone had 1,03,244 cases.

South zone tops

The highest number of cases — 2,55,342 — was booked in the south zone, while as many as 1,16,087 cases were registered in the west zone.

A total of 1,25,823 cases were booked in four cities, including Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchi and Madurai.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 6, 2021 2:35:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/mask-rule-over-7-lakh-cases-filed/article34494318.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY