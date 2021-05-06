Mask rule: over 7 lakh cases filed

Since April 8, as many as 7,43,555 cases have been booked by the Tamil Nadu police against people who failed to wear masks in public places.

According to statistics provided by the police, the north zone registered 1,43,059 cases and the central zone had 1,03,244 cases.

South zone tops

The highest number of cases — 2,55,342 — was booked in the south zone, while as many as 1,16,087 cases were registered in the west zone.

A total of 1,25,823 cases were booked in four cities, including Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchi and Madurai.