Mask mandate

Coimbatore

22 March 2021 01:48 IST

DMK president M.K. Stalin, while trying to emphasise the need for wearing masks as a precaution against COVID-19, said even the four contestants standing a little away from his van were not adhering to the norm, much to their embarrassment. And, justifying his not wearing a mask, he said he was not wearing one because he was inside a van, away from the others.

