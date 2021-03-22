Tamil Nadu

Mask mandate

DMK president M.K. Stalin, while trying to emphasise the need for wearing masks as a precaution against COVID-19, said even the four contestants standing a little away from his van were not adhering to the norm, much to their embarrassment. And, justifying his not wearing a mask, he said he was not wearing one because he was inside a van, away from the others.

Printable version | Mar 22, 2021 1:48:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/mask-mandate/article34127084.ece

