‘Masi Magam’ festival celebrated

Hundreds of devotees thronged the Vaithikuppam beach on Saturday to offer worship on the occasion of the ‘Masi Magam’ festival.
‘Utsava’ deities from around 100 temples in Puducherry and the neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu were brought to Vaithikuppam for the annual ‘Theerthavari’ ceremony. The idols were taken in a procession through the thoroughfares for the puja on the beach.
Devotees offered prayers and took a dip in the sea to pay obeisance to their forefathers by offering ‘tharpanam.’ Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan visited the Pachai Vazhi Amman Temple at Vaithikuppam and then visited the beach to offer worship to the deities brought from various temples.
