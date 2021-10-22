Martyrs remembered

The Superintendents of Police (SPs) in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet and Tirupattur led police personnel, retired officers and the public, including women and senior citizens in paying homage to police personnel who had died in the line of duty, on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, on Thursday.

According to a press release, S. Selvakumar, SP, Vellore, placed a wreath and paid his respects at the martyrs’ column at the Armed Reserve (AR) parade ground in the Fort Town. His counterpart in Tiruvannamalai, A. Pavan Kumar, witnessed the Armed Reserve Police personnel, who opened fire 120 times in the air to pay respect to their slain colleagues.

At the AR parade ground, Deepa Satyan, SP (Ranipet), placed wreaths and paid her respects.

In Tirupattur, the District Collector, Amar Kushwaha, joined with the district police force led by its SP, K. Balakrishnan, to pay their respects at the memorial that was erected for the martyrs in Jolarpet.