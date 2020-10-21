Martyrs remembered on Police Commemoration Day

Police Commemoration Day is observed on October 21 every year to pay respects to the 10 policemen who were killed by Chinese troops in an ambush at Hot Springs area near Ladakh on October 21, 1959

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Villupuram Range) K. Ejilearassane led police personnel in Villupuram, Cuddalore and Kallakurichi districts in paying homage to their colleagues who died in the line of duty on the occasion of the Police Commemoration Day here on Wednesday.

After the commemoration parade in Villupuram, Collector A. Annadurai, DIG K. Ejilearassane and Superintendent of Police K. Radhakrishnan placed wreaths at the Martyrs’ column in the Armed Reserve (AR) police grounds.

In Cuddalore district, Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav led the police in paying homage at the AR grounds. The solemn occasion drew to a close with a 21 gun salute by AR police Inspector Kumar.

Kallakurichi district Superintendent of Police Ziaul Haque led the police in paying homage at the District Police Office in Kallakurichi.

Police sources said that as many as 264 police personnel who lost their lives, were remembered at the Police Commemoration Day across the country this year.