Martyrs’ Day | T.N. Governor, CM pay floral tributes to Gandhi portrait

T.N. Governor R.N. Ravi and CM M.K. Stalin paid floral tributes to a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi on Monday; the CM later administered the pledge against untouchability

January 30, 2023 04:21 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin by a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi on Martyr’s Day

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin by a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi on Martyr’s Day | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin paid floral tributes to the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, on Monday, January 30.

Information Minister M.P. Saminathan, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu and senior officials also paid floral tributes to the portrait near the Gandhi statue at the museum complex in Egmore.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister administered the pledge against untouchability for government employees at the Secretariat complex in the Fort St. George campus. Assembly Speaker M. Appavu, senior Ministers, senior bureaucrats and officials took the pledge.

