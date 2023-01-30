Martyrs’ Day | T.N. Governor, CM pay floral tributes to Gandhi portrait

January 30, 2023 04:21 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin paid floral tributes to the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, on Monday, January 30.

Information Minister M.P. Saminathan, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu and senior officials also paid floral tributes to the portrait near the Gandhi statue at the museum complex in Egmore.

#TamilNadu Governor #RNRavi & Chief Minister #MKStalin paid floral tributes to the portrait of #MahatmaGandhi on the death anniversary of the national leader, at Government Museum in #Chennnai on Monday.



📸: R. Ragu / The Hindu pic.twitter.com/a91h9lhcLp — The Hindu - Chennai (@THChennai) January 30, 2023

Later in the day, the Chief Minister administered the pledge against untouchability for government employees at the Secretariat complex in the Fort St. George campus. Assembly Speaker M. Appavu, senior Ministers, senior bureaucrats and officials took the pledge.