Marking 116th Thevar Jayanthi, T.N. CM Stalin garlands Thevar statue in Madurai city

October 30, 2023 10:24 am | Updated 10:24 am IST - MADURAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin garlanded the statue of late Forward Bloc leader Muthuramalinga Thevar in Goripalayam, Madurai city on Monday, October 30, 2023.

Marking the 116th Thevar Jayanthi celebrations and the 61st guru puja ceremony of the late freedom fighter, Mr. Stalin paid his tributes by garlanding the life-size statue.

The CM was accompanied by T.N. Ministers P. Moorthy, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, senior DMK functionaries, MLA G. Thalapathi, Madurai Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, Mr. Stalin laid the foundation stone for the construction of a flyover, and then proceeded by road to Pasumpon village in Ramanathapuram district, where he is expected to pay tributes at the MuthuramalingaThever memorial.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.