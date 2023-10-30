HamberMenu
Marking 116th Thevar Jayanthi, T.N. CM Stalin garlands Thevar statue in Madurai city

Mr. Stalin paid tribute to the late freedom fighter by garlanding his statue at the Goripalayam junction; he then left for Pasumpon village in Ramanathapuram district

October 30, 2023 10:24 am | Updated 10:24 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K.Stalin garlanded the statue of late freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar in Goripalayam, Maduraion Monday, October 30, 2023

Chief Minister M.K.Stalin garlanded the statue of late freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar in Goripalayam, Maduraion Monday, October 30, 2023 | Photo Credit: Moorthy. G

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin garlanded the statue of late Forward Bloc leader Muthuramalinga Thevar in Goripalayam, Madurai city on Monday, October 30, 2023.

Marking the 116th Thevar Jayanthi celebrations and the 61st guru puja ceremony of the late freedom fighter, Mr. Stalin paid his tributes by garlanding the life-size statue.

The CM was accompanied by T.N. Ministers P. Moorthy, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, senior DMK functionaries, MLA G. Thalapathi, Madurai Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth, among others.

Later, Mr. Stalin laid the foundation stone for the construction of a flyover, and then proceeded by road to Pasumpon village in Ramanathapuram district, where he is expected to pay tributes at the MuthuramalingaThever memorial.

