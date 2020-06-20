Markets, shops in Vellore to function three days a week

Vegetable, grocery, textile, hardware and other shops in Vellore will function for three days a week. Theses shops would function between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Meat shops would function on Wednesday and Sunday and provisions (wholesale trade) would be allowed on Monday, Wednesday and Friday., between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Similarly hotels and bakeries will function on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Only takeaways will be allowed.
Weekly shandies would function on Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Beauty salons, spas and hair dressers will remain shut till June 30.
Revenue officials said there had been a sharp increase in the volume of travellers from Chennai and other places in recent times to Vellore.
This had increased number of COVID-19 cases in the district. The total number of cases reported in Vellore as on Friday stood at 408 with over 320 active cases in Government Vellore Medical College Hospital, Government Pentland Hospital and CMC.
