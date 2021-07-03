Markandeya river dispute with Karnataka to be resolved through tribunal, says Duraimurugan

CHENNAI

Minister of Water Resources Duraimurugan on Saturday said the State government would continue to urge the Union government to form a inter-state water disputes tribunal as per directives of Supreme Court to look into issue of Karnataka's dam project across Markandeya river.

In a statement, he said Markandeya river is a tributary of the Pennaiyaru river, and because of this dam, about 870 hectares of agricultural land getting irrigation in Krishnagiri Taluk would be affected.

Mr. Duraimurugan noted that Tamil Nadu has continuously opposed Karnataka’s move and said a resolution would be found through the disputes tribunal.

He said the State government would take all measures to protect the interest of the public and farmers dependent on the Markandeya river.