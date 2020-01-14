Maritime institute in Cuddalore headed by Alagiri de-recognised

The Directorate General of Shipping, Mumbai, has ordered the withdrawal of approval and recognition to a maritime science and engineering college run by a Trust, of which Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri is the chairman.

The MTI Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Institute of Maritime Shipping and Engineering, Cuddalore, is run by the Kamalam Sambandan Educational and Charitable Trust. The trustees of the institute are Mr. Alagiri, some of his family members and acquaintances. In its order, the DG Shipping said several complaints were received from students. The institute was given an opportunity to respond to the complaints. The DG found many discrepancies in the replies. It found that the institute did not have a principal and was operating with only one faculty member and two instructors. It also found that “MTI had no faculty members to conduct basic safety courses, clearly showing that the MTI had not conducted any classes and yet issued certificates for completion of course to the candidates. It is a major non-compliance”.