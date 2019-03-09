Marine police detain two Sri Lankan fishermen

In a joint operation, the Marine police of the Coastal Security Group and the Q branch police have detained two Sri Lankan Tamil fishermen, when they clandestinely landed at the Serankottai seashore in Rameswaram island in a fibreglass fishing boat on Thursday night.

Acting on specific information, a Marine police team, led by S Rajkumar, sub-inspector of police and a Q branch team led by Santhana Mari, SI, were patrolling the seashore area when the boat landed around 8.30 p.m.

After anchoring the boat, the two men were walking down when the police teams detained them. The names of the two fishermen were given as F Seeyan, 29, and S. Yogaraj, 39, from Mannar. Enquiries revealed that they made the clandestine visit to take two persons from here.

The duo could not give details of the two persons, stating that only their ‘owner’ in Sri Lanka knew the details.