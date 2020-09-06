Marine police arrest Sri Lankan policeman

RAMANATHAPURAM

06 September 2020 23:45 IST

A policeman from Sri Lanka Pradeep Kumara Bandara, 30, was arrested by the Marine police after he reached Dhanushkodi through illegal means.

Marine police officers here said that the man, who was attached to the Colombo Port police station, had allegedly escaped after he was wanted in a drug missing case.

A police officer, who interrogated the Sri Lankan, said on Sunday that Pradeep Kumara’s name figured in a drug missing case. The narcotic substance, which was seized and stored in the police station in Sri Lanka, reportedly went missing. Investigation revealed that he had stolen it and handed it over to his brother Anura Kumara, 34. After inquiry, the Sri Lankan police had arrested Anura. When they were on the look out for Pradeep Kumara, he had escaped. Further investigation is on.

