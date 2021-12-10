Maridhas arrested by DMK out of vendetta, claims BJP chief

CHENNAI

10 December 2021 11:51 IST

The YouTuber was arrested on Thursday for a social media post asking whther TN had become another Kashmir; he also faces other previous charges

YouTuber Maridhas was arrested on Thursday ‘purely out of vendetta’ by the DMK government and his arrest violated the freedom of expression, Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai charged.

Taking to Twitter, Mr. Annamalai said Tamil Nadu BJP member Kalyam Raman and other ‘nationalists’ were arrested by the DMK government to satisfy only their ego. He said the BJP Tamil Nadu unit was doing everything within its power, by providing legal remedies to the arrested persons.

“@BJP4TamilNadu would fight tooth & nail to get all of them out of their judicial confinement. Our party would take care of them and their families in all respects!” he said.

Kalyan Raman and 10 others were arrested under the Goondas Act in October. Mr. Raman was arrested by the Cyber Crime wing of the Central Crime Branch for posting tweets that allegedly promoted enmity and hatred between classes.

Maridhas was arrested on Thursday for a social media post questioning whether Tamil Nadu was becoming another Kashmir. Maridhas also faces charges of making malicious comments against the Muslim community and of forging an email of a television channel’s associate executive editor.