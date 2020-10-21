Marginal rise in daily case count in Madurai

MADURAI/TIRUNELVELI

21 October 2020 20:18 IST

Number of cases comes down from 61 to 48 in Kanniyakumari district

Madurai reported 64 new COVID-19 cases, with which the district’s tally moved up to 18,204 on Wednesday. There were 70 discharges from hospitals in the district.

Kanniyakumari’s total case count touched 14,470 with the addition of 48 new cases. After the discharge of 77 people from hospitals, the number of active cases stands at 670.

Advertising

Advertising

With the addition of 39 cases, Tirunelveli’s tally rose to 13,977, with 477 active cases. While 63 patients were discharged from hospitals, one more patient succumbed to the infection, taking the district’s death toll to 207.

Theni recorded 25 fresh cases, with which its tally went up to 16,041. There were 58 discharges from hospitals.

Eighteen people tested positive in Sivaganga, raising the district’s tally to 5,715. The number of people discharged from hospitals was 14.

Virudhunagar reported one more death, which raised the death toll to 219. With 17 fresh cases, the district’s tally rose to 15,220. After 47 patients were discharged from hospitals, the number of active cases in the district came down to 175.

Thoothukudi too recorded 17 new cases to have a tally of 14,593, with 503 active cases. Sixty-seven patients were discharged from hospitals.

Ramanathapuram registered 13 fresh cases to have an overall tally of 5,913. Hospitals discharged nine people.

Dindigul marked an increase of eight in the total number of cases, which now touched 9,644. Twenty-three people were discharged from hospitals.

The number of single-day increase in cases came down to seven in Tenkasi, which has 149 active cases. The district, which has registered a case tally of 7,759, marked the discharge of six people.