Marginal fall in number of new cases in Madurai

MADURAI/THOOTHUKUDI

08 November 2020 20:14 IST

Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts report 33 fresh cases each

Madurai recorded 37 new COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday, with which its tally rose to 19,051. Fifty-one people were discharged from hospitals and the number of active cases stands at 396. There was no COVID-19-related death in the district. Madurai had marked 39 new cases on Saturday.

In Thoothukudi, 33 people tested positive, taking the district’s total case count to 15,327. Hospitals in the district, which has marked a death toll of 133, discharged 25 people. There are 382 active cases.

Kanniyakumari also reported 33 fresh cases to have a tally of 15,221. There were 48 discharges from hospitals. The district, which has so far lost 247 lives to the viral infection, has 234 active cases.

There were 28 new cases in Tirunelveli, which took the district’s overall case count to 14,426, including 248 active cases. There were 17 discharges from hospitals in the district, which has marked a death toll of 208.

Twenty-three people tested positive in Sivaganga, which saw its tally rose to 6,036. After six people were discharged from hospitals, the district has 150 active cases. The death toll of the district remains at 126.

In Dindigul, 17 new cases raised the case tally to 9,933. Hospitals registered four discharges. The district, which has 136 active cases, has so far lost 188 lives.

Virudhunagar recorded 16 fresh cases, which took the total number of positive cases up to 15,569. With 17 people having been discharged, the district has 88 active cases. The death toll remains at 222.

Theni registered 13 new cases and its tally rose to 16,346. There were 11 discharges, which left 64 active cases in the district. The toll remains at 193.

Tenkasi added nine cases to have a total case count of 7,891. After one person was discharged, the district has 70 active cases. So far, 155 people have died.

In Ramanathapuram, there were seven new cases, which moved the tally up to 6,084. Hospitals in the district, which has registered a toll of 130, discharged 10 people. Now, 69 people are under treatment.