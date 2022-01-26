CHENNAI

26 January 2022 00:46 IST

Chennai tops table with 6,241 cases; Perambalur district registers lowest count, at 108

Tamil Nadu recorded a marginal drop in fresh COVID-19 cases, from 30,215 on Monday to 30,055 on Tuesday. The fresh cases took the tally to 31,94,260. The number of new infections rose in some districts, while dropping marginally in others, as per statistics released by the Tamil Nadu government.

Among those who tested positive were four persons from abroad – two who arrived from Sri Lanka and one each from Norway and the United Arab Emirates. A total of 12 passengers, including six from Andhra Pradesh, two each from Karnataka and West Bengal and one each from Puducherry and Kerala, also tested positive.

The number of persons infected till date in Chennai exceeded seven lakh, with another 6,241 persons testing positive on Tuesday. Currently, 51,613 persons are under treatment, either at home or in healthcare facilities in the district.

Coimbatore, with a single-day tally of 3,763, came a close second. At 108, Perambalur recorded the lowest number of cases. Six other districts also recorded fresh infections in their thousands, including Chengalpattu (1,737), Erode (1,229), Kanniyakumari (1,217), Salem (1,087), Thanjavur (1,104) and Tiruppur (1,490).

With the discharge of 25,221 patients post-treatment, the total number of recoveries rose to 29,45,678.

The daily bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health recorded 48 deaths, with 26 occurring in private health facilities and 22 in government healthcare institutions.

As on date, 1,19,639 children aged below 12 and 4,63,294 senior citizens have contracted the infection. As many as 26,11,327 persons in the 13 to 59 age group have tested positive so far.

A total of 1, 32,108 persons were vaccinated in 3,992 sessions. The beneficiaries included 2,627 healthcare workers, 2,488 frontline workers and 5,833 persons aged 15 to 17. As many as 66,328 persons in the 18 to 44 age group and 31,626 persons aged 45 to 59 also benefited. Vaccination was provided to 23,206 senior citizens. Till date, 9,07,46,992 persons have been inoculated.