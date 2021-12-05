‘Margazhi Matram’ arts festival begins

CHENNAI

05 December 2021 00:49 IST

Events to be livestreamed today

The second edition of Marghazhi Matram (“Marghazhi with a change”) is under way in the city.

The five-day hybrid event featuring artistes, who are persons with disabilities, will be streamed live for three days on the YouTube channel of SciArtsRUs from Sunday.

The event is being organised to promote inclusive events in performing arts by Ranjini Kaushik of Los Angeles, founder of SciArtsRUs, which has started an initiative “Artabilities 4 All” for artistes with disabilities from throughout the world. The physical event was held on Friday and Saturday at the Dakshinamurthi Auditorium, Mylapore.

Advertising

Advertising

Ranjini Kaushik, founder of SciArtsRUs said: “We want to spread the message of inclusivity in visual and performing arts globally and during Marghazhi there is hardly any programme that is curated for inclusive events.”

This year’s global event, “Wings Unlimited” will feature almost 70 artistes with over 40 artistes from India in Marghazhi Matram.

Upcoming stars

It would feature rising stars and differently-abled artists from other areas in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka such as visually challenged singers from Srirangam, Madurai and six Bharatanatyam dancers from Bengaluru, said a press release here.

At the inaugural event, veteran artistes and mentors in Indian Carnatic classical music and dance were honoured for mentoring artistes with disabilities free of cost through their mentor-me programme.

For more information about the festival please visit, https://www.facebook.com /SciArtsRUs/