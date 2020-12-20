Tamil Nadu

Marathon to create awareness on institutions providing help to women in distress

A marathon was organised in Madurai on Sunday to create awareness on the issues faced by women and the ways to tackle them.   | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G.

A marathon was organised by the District Level Centre for Women here on December 20 to highlight issues faced by women and create awareness about institutions providing help for women in distress.

District Women Welfare Officer B. Vinodha said the marathon was organised to mark the anniversary of Nirbhaya gang-rape case which falls on December 16.

Members of various non-governmental organisations, and school and college students participated in the marathon. Starting from the District Collectorate, the marathon coursed through KK Nagar and concluded again at the Collectorate.

Ms. Vinodha said women in distress can call the women's helpline at 181, approach the One Stop Centre, and use the Kavalan SOS application on their mobile phones. Apart from this, learning self defence will also be helpful for women, she added.

P. Premalatha, Centre Administrator, One Stop Centre, Madurai, said domestic violence against women constitute the highest number of cases reported and intervened by the centre. "We receive complaints both from urban as well as rural areas. Similarly, women from all economic groups are affected by domestic violence," she noted.

