Marathon held to raise awareness about substance abuse

Published - September 30, 2024 12:22 am IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Health Minister Ma Subramanian flags off the marathon held on Sunday morning.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian flags off the marathon held on Sunday morning.

On the sidelines of a marathon in Chennai, Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday said ₹10.87 crore worth banned substances have been confiscated,

The minister said 391 teams fanned out across the State from Nov 1, 2023 till Sept 15, 2024, and 3,06,157 shops and godowns and vehicles were inspected and 19,822 shops selling items such as gutkha and paan masala were sealed. The officials confiscated 1,32,890 kg of items.  

The marathon was held in various categories including 10km, 5 km and 3 km. The participants were largely youth and students, who were the target group among whom awareness is needed.  

According to him over 10,000 persons participated in the Souls Marathon 2024 organised by the Council for Leather Exports, Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation and Greater Chennai Police.   

