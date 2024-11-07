ADVERTISEMENT

Mapping of stormwater drains in Chennai not complete, alleges Tamilisai

Published - November 07, 2024 03:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The BJP leader alleged the T.N. government lacked foresight in conserving surplus Cauvery water

The Hindu Bureau

Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday (November 7, 2024) alleged that the Tamil Nadu government was yet to complete mapping the stormwater drain network in Chennai city.

Addressing the media, she said: “Out of 3,000 km of the stormwater drain network, constructed since 2020, only 500 km have been mapped. Many areas that were prone to waterlogging remain unmapped. Mapping of drains play a crucial role in finding blockages and backflow of water in the stormwater drain network to prevent flooding. Instead of focusing only on advertisements, the State government should expedite stormwater drain mapping, anticipating heavy rain in the coming days.”

She further alleged the State government lacked foresight in conserving surplus Cauvery water. “Though Tamil Nadu received 100 tmcft more than its share of Cauvery water last year, nearly 50 tmcft of it was allowed to flow into the Bay of Bengal. Farmers of Cauvery delta districts have expressed concerns that had the State government constructed 10 check dams, the excess water could have been conserved, benefitting one lakh acres.”

‘T.N. lags behind in enrolment’

She also claimed Tamil Nadu lags behind other southern States in Gross Enrolment Ratio in elementary education. “Only 90% of students enrolled for elementary education in Tamil Nadu, which is less when compared to our neighbouring States.”

She said the allies of the DMK have started expressing discontent with the ruling party on several issues. “Since the DMK will not come back to power in 2026, I urge its allies to negotiate with the ruling party for sharing power now itself.”

