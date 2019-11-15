Maoist Manivasakam’s body cremated in his home town near Omalur

The body of Maoist -- Manivasakam, who was killed during the Thunderbolt Commandos’ operation in Kerala recently, was cremated at his home town near Omalur in Salem district late on Thursday.

Manivasakam’s body was cremated in the presence of his wife Kala and sister Chandra, who were granted parole for three days by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday.

Close to 100 Maoist sympathisers were present at the funeral, raising slogans against the Kerala government for the police action in which Manivasakam and three others were killed.

Senior police officials said that about 90 policemen and six inspectors were deployed for security purposes in the village. Though there was opposition earlier from villagers on cremating Manivasakam's body in the village, the villagers then withdrew their opposition following orders regarding the cremation from the High Court.

Superintendent of Police S. Deepa Ganiger oversaw the security arrangements at the village.

Manivasakam’s body, which had been kept at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem on Wednesday was received by Omalur Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhaskaran on Thursday, and was taken under tight security to Ramamoorthi Nagar near Omalur. Police officials then handed over the body to Manivasakam’s kin and his body was cremated at a public graveyard in the village, after the performing of last rites.