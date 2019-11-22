Tamil Nadu

Maoist Deepak detained under National Security Act

Maoist Deepak was arrested on November 9 from Moolagangal, near the Kerala border

Maoist Deepak was arrested on November 9 from Moolagangal, near the Kerala border   | Photo Credit: S. SIVA SARAVANAN

Maoist Deepak who was arrested on November 9, is currently in Coimbatore Central Prison

Maoist Deepak, who was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) from a forest near Anaikatti in Coimbatore on November 9, was detained under provisions of the National Security Act (NSA) on Friday.

According to official sources privy to the development, District Collector K. Rajamani signed the order for detention on Friday morning based on the recommendations made by K. Mani, the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Periyanaickenpalayam sub-division.

The 32-year-old Maoist, who was receiving treatment at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for injuries since his arrest, was shifted to Coimbatore Central Prison on Tuesday. He had sustained injuries allegedly after he fell into a gorge when the STF team chased him and two others in the forest.

The Hindu had previously reported that Deepak was associated with battalion-1 of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) in Chhattisgarh till 2012. PLGA is the military component of the CPI (Maoist). He was also associated with the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) of the CPI (Maoist), according to Chhattisgarh police.

Once detained under provisions of the NSA, the detainee will remain in prison for a maximum period of 12 months. The detainee has to approach the High Court to challenge the detention order.

