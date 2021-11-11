Many small and medium units under water

Production has come to a standstill because of waterlogging caused by incessant rain

Several micro, small and medium units in Tamil Nadu have gone under water and production has come to a standstill because of waterlogging caused by incessant rain.

The Ambattur Industrial Estate is the worst affected. According to A.N. Gireeshan, president of the Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association, more than 500 units have been affected. The actual losses can be ascertained only after the water drains out.

“Water has swept through most of the units in the north phase of the Ambattur Industrial Estate. In my unit, the water has mixed with oil. Even if the rain stops, it will take 3-5 days for the situation to stabilise and for us to resume work,” says Ayyappan Kandasamy, who owns a unit at the Ambattur Industrial Estate.

K. Dhavamani, who has been operating in this estate since the early 80s, says the water that is supposed to drain into the Korattur Lake has got into the estate. The situation was similar to what had unfolded during the 2015 floods. “A few years ago, I picked up new space here; at that time, I increased the height of the building to keep water out. Yet there is waterlogging around the factory.”

No storm drain

R.G. Chakrapani, secretary of the Thirumazhisai Industrial Estate, says water has entered most of the units, and one of the main problem is the lack of a proper storm-water drainage network.

The estate, he points out, was formed in 1988; then, it was on a level with the national highway. There was open land around. “But now, the national highway to the south has been raised by 9 feet above our estate. To the west and the north, realtors have raised the ground by 4 feet. So all the water stagnates in the estate.”

K. Baskaran, secretary of the Kakkalur Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association, says most units shut on Thursday and the water level breached the mark of the 2015 floods.

“The losses are huge and we can give the exact details after all unit owners return,” he says.

V.K. Girish Pandian, president of the Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association, Guindy, says more than 75% of the units have been affected, and a majority of them have been inundated. “Power has been cut off and units have to use rental pumps to flush out water.”