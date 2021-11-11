Many parts of north Chennai under water

CHENNAI

11 November 2021

No power supply for four days: residents

With extremely heavy rain predicted for the next 24 hours, many parts of north Chennai are still inundated.

Residents of areas, including Pulianthope, Pattalam and Pensioner’s Lane in Old Washermenpet are having a tough time as the neighbourhoods are waterlogged for the past four days. In many parts, rainwater mixed with sewage is turning the situation worse for the residents.

In Pattalam, Demellows Road, Strahans Road, K.M. Garden and Angalamman Koil Street remained under water. Angalamman Koil Street was one of the worst-hit with heavy waterlogging. Decaster Road in Pulianthope and its lanes were still inundated. The arterial stretches of Pulianthope High Road and Perambur Barracks Road were partially waterlogged, while a few parts of Old Washermanpet such as Pensioner’s Lane and Kathpada Road were also waterlogged. Some neighbourhoods in Tiruvottiyur had more than one-foot water.

Many residential localities remained without power supply for four days. With extremely heavy rain predicted, residents are worried that the water levels could swell further. At Pensioner’s Lane in Old Washermenpet, residents complained that the storm water drain was not desilted for nearly two years.

Mohammed Ayub, a resident of Pensioner’s Third Lane, said this was the first time that the area was waterlogged to such an extent. “During the 2015 floods, water receded quickly. But this time, our entire area has been inundated for the last four days. Water also entered a number of houses, giving a tough time for residents. We staged a protest on Tuesday and lodged nearly 10 to 15 complaints — both online and offline — but to no avail. Zonal authorities asked us to hire equipment to pump out the water. Only on Wednesday morning was a tractor fitted with motor was engaged to pump out the water,” he said.

A resident of Decaster Road in Pulianthope said the stagnant water has turned dirty. “Decaster Road and its five streets, including Thiruvengada Samy Street, Mannarsamy Street, Ramasamy Street and Narayanasamy Street are still under water. We staged a protest in the morning but except for empty promises, authorities have not done anything. There is power cut and most of the residents do not even have access to water for household needs,” he said.

With many areas cut-off due to waterlogging, Basin-Elephant Gate Street is one of the main connecting stretches between Vyasarpadi and Choolai. But the stretch was in a bad shape. Similarly, road users said that Demellows Road had potholes and they had to fix markings to enable persons identify them as the stretch remained waterlogged.