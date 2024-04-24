GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Many of DMK’s principles echo in Congress election manifesto: Stalin

April 24, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday said that many of the DMK’s principles echo within the Congress election manifesto for the 2024 parliamentary elections.

“I earnestly hope that our forthcoming government will earnestly fulfil its pledges to uplift OBCs and SC/STs,” he said.

Mr. Stalin’s speech was read by DMK MP P.Wilson at the Social Justice Conference organised by the Samruddha Bharat Foundation in New Delhi.

It was imperative to acknowledge Tamil Nadu’s pivotal role in championing social justice within India. The legacy of the Justice Party government, dating back to 1921, stands as a beacon of social justice with the introduction of reservations for the underprivileged through the communal G.O., Mr. Stalin said.

Post-independence, amid threats to the reservation system, the resolute protests by the Dravidian movement, famously known as ‘the happenings in Madras,’ catalysed the first amendment of the Constitution. This amendment solidified affirmative action, ensuring the continued betterment of marginalised communities, he noted.

Currently, Tamil Nadu proudly boasts a 69% reservation for OBCs, SC/STs, surpassing the arbitrary 50% limit, Mr. Stalin said. “Notably, recent strides include a ground-breaking 7.5% reservation in professional courses for students from government schools, alongside full financial support for those admitted under this quota. Moreover, the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has recently passed a resolution urging the Union Government to extend reservations to Scheduled Caste members who have converted to Christianity,” he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was the chief guest of the event and addressed the gathering. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge spoke at  the valedictory session.

