Many languages can be learned other than mother tongue through NEP: Tamilisai Soundararajan

Children will be able to learn other languages apart from their mother tongue through the implementation of the National Education Policy, said Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan here on Saturday.

“My humble opinion is that we should accept that many languages can be learned through the National Education Policy,” she told mediapersons. However, she stressed that learning one's mother tongue is also important, which must be learned thoroughly as opposed to rejecting other languages.

Ms. Soundararajan also congratulated the DMK government on completing its first year on Saturday.

Noting that the Central government had rejected the findings of the report by World Health Organisation on excess mortality estimates due to COVID-19, she said that India exceeded all expectations and had successfully faced the pandemic based on her experience in Telangana and Puducherry.

Earlier, Ms. Soundararajan inaugurated a three-day Rotary Utsav 2022 here.